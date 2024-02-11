Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.63.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,433 shares of company stock worth $3,037,182. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

