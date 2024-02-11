Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $62.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,653. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,653. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,433 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,182 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth $37,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

