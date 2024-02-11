Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $65,580,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $20,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,459,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,695,000 after acquiring an additional 322,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

