Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $91.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
