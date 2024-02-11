Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.760-6.900 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

