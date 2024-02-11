Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.850-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Terex also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.85-7.25 EPS.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.85. 2,086,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. Terex has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Terex’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 42,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

