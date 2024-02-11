Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.850-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Terex also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.85-7.25 EPS.

Terex Stock Down 8.5 %

TEX stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.93.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

