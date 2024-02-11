Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.850-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Terex also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.85-7.25 EPS.

Terex Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of TEX stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.85. 2,086,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Terex has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Terex will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.