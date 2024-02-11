Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $441.63 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $441.63 million and approximately $37.92 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001256 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 656,235,572 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.