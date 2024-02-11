Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.10

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $10.60. Tesco shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 102,377 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

