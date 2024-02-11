Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Position Trimmed by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TPL traded down $15.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,466.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,535.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,695.79. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,000.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

