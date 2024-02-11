Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 8,603 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.