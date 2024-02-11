Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.88 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,178. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 2.3 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.