Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 151,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in AMETEK by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 175.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

AMETEK stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $168.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

