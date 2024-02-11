Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in TopBuild by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $391.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.74 and a 200 day moving average of $301.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $395.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.67.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

