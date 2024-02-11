Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Five Below worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $188.95 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

