Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of WEX worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.75.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $213.61.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

