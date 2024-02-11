Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,982 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Service Co. International by 14.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 414,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 303.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

