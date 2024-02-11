Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 8,312 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.