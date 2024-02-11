Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Takes $7.15 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 356,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kenvue by 615.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $333,564,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Kenvue by 174.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,116,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $223,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

