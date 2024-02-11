Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Takes $7.26 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $224.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.46. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

