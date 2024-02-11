Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7 %

JCI stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

