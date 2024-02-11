TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Head-To-Head Comparison

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 10.97% 3.92% 0.44% Equitable Financial N/A 6.99% 0.64%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $300.09 million 12.41 $75.25 million $0.26 51.04 Equitable Financial $26.12 million 1.26 $3.59 million N/A N/A

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of TFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Equitable Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and multiple full-service branches and loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. TFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

