The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 1.1 %

ALL opened at $160.03 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -287.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

