The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $822.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.33. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 930.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

