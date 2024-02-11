The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,633 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 4.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.75. 3,488,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $99.45.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

