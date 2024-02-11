Theta Fuel Market Cap Hits $277.20 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $277.20 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00027211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001313 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,445,464,937 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.