TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.86.

X opened at C$34.20 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$26.09 and a 52 week high of C$34.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.36. The firm has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

