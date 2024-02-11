TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
X has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 53.73%.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
