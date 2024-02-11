Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.18 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.18 billion and $26.35 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015541 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,102.90 or 0.99917469 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00183706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009838 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,102,555,618 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,538,258.485872 with 3,458,253,491.258812 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.0913181 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $24,606,433.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

