Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TNXP opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $6.81.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.