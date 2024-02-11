Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

