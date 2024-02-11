Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $3.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Torrid alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURV

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Torrid news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $142,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Torrid by 76.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of CURV stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $517.38 million, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.