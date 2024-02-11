Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $31,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TT opened at $275.44 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $278.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

