TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $29.97-$31.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $32.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.575-$7.755 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 29.970-31.730 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,119.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,031.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $935.60. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,155.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,080.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 96.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 236.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

