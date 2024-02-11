Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.47 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

