Trinseo (TSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo Price Performance

NYSE TSE opened at $5.83 on Friday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The stock has a market cap of $205.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TSE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.