Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 181,828 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,079,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,766. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

