Truist Financial Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $200.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.58.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $174.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.31. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

