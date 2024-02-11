Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Buys C$478,393.15 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 21,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$478,393.15.

Tucows Stock Performance

TC opened at C$30.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07. The stock has a market cap of C$328.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.62 and a 1 year high of C$48.46.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.