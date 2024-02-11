Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Buys C$478,393.15 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 21,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$478,393.15.
Tucows Stock Performance
TC opened at C$30.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07. The stock has a market cap of C$328.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.62 and a 1 year high of C$48.46.
Tucows Company Profile
