UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,539 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $148,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after acquiring an additional 87,811 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,672,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.38.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

