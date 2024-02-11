UBS Group AG Has $143.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MBS ETF worth $143,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.18 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

