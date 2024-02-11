UBS Group AG Has $163.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,785 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $163,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $246.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.98.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

