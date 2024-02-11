UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.46% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $158,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $150.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.52. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

