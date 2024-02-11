UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.77% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $136,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

