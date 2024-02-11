UBS Group AG Sells 1,302,853 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $137,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305,256 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

