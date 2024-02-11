United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian Stock Up 7.0 %

United-Guardian Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

