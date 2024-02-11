United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $650.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $658.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $573.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.36.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.