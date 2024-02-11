Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,407 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 125.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

