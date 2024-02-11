US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.03. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 216,456 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.
