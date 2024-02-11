Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 857,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,878 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vale were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Vale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,007,000 after buying an additional 150,918 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth $9,770,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vale by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,112,000 after buying an additional 289,495 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Vale by 11.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,187,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 122,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Vale by 16.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VALE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.