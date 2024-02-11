Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VLY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

VLY stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,734,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.